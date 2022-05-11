“Acapulco Shore” premiered its seventeenth chapter of the ninth season. the reality show It started at 10:00 pm (Peruvian time). The episode aired LIVE AND DIRECT through the signal mtv Y Paramount+.

Parties and alcohol were the protagonists of this new chapter, where the participants did their thing.

Who are the members?

Meet the extroverted and controversial participants of the reality show. They live together on an island in this ninth season:

Karime Pindter

Jose Rodriguez

Nati Pelaez

santiago santana

isa castro

Alba Zepeda

jackie ramirez

Jaylin Castellanos

Carlos Pantoja

Fernando Moreno

The chili.

Beni Falcon.

What is “Acapulco Shore” season 9 about?

“Acapulco Shore” is a television format that follows the coexistence of 12 boys and girls in a house in the middle of a paradisiacal island in Colombia. The reality show, which is produced by MTV, shows the romances and conflicts that take place in the famous residence.

The participants spent their last night at “Acapulco shore” 9 with a big party where they received a pleasant surprise. Photo: YouTube capture.

“Acapulco Shore” 9×17: schedule

Episode 17 of “Acapulco Shore” is broadcast LIVE starting at 10:00 pm (Peru time). Check the schedule according to the country where you are:

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 p.m.

Colombia: 10.00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 p.m.

What channel broadcasts “Acapulco Shore” season 9 episode 17?

mtv is the channel in charge of the transmission of “Acapulco Shore”. Also, in order not to miss any chapter of this season, we recommend you follow it through MTVPlay.

In the same way, to enjoy reality from any device you can watch it through the streaming service of Paramount +.

Romance and adventure do not go unnoticed in “Acapulco shore”. Photo: MTV.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

In case you are in Peru, you can tune in MTV LIVE to see “Acapulco Shore” season 9 2022 through the following channels:

DirecTV: channel 264 (SD/HD) and channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 602 (SD), channel 387 (SD), channel 769 (HD), and channel 907 (HD)

Clear TV: channel 80 (SD) and channel 559 (HD).

How to watch Paramount+ LIVE?

If you want to watch the reality show through Paramount+, you must have a subscription plan. This will allow you to have access to all the contents of the estreaming service. Likewise, in Peru the monthly cost is 14.90 soles.

Where to watch “Acapulco Shore” season 9 episode 17 in full?

The Republic Shows offers complete coverage of chapter 17 of “Acapulco Shore” in its LIVE AND DIRECT broadcast, where you can see minute by minute with all the incidents of the program.