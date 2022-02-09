Acapulco Shore It is synonymous with debauchery and frivolity. It is a program highly tuned in by young people in Latin America, who seek pleasure, sensuality and non-stop partying in this show. Chapter 4 of season 9 of this reality show can be seen through MTV Latin America from 10:00 pm (Lima time) and you can also follow MINUTE BY MINUTE through the La República Espectaculos website.

Learn more about this contest, the schedules in the world and the transmission channels in this note.

The show is about to start! In a few minutes, Acapulco Shore begins.

What happened in the previous chapter of Acapulco Shore 9?

Intense emotions are lived in Acapulco Shore, Photo: MTV.

Alba and Diego had a date together. They both met and talked about the past, drank champagne together and forgave each other. Previously, Alba felt grateful to José, but she did not agree with his bad attitude.

Who are the members?

The members of Acapulco shore 9 are the following:

Karime Pindter

Jose Rodriguez

Nati Pelaez

santiago santana

isa castro

Alba Zepeda

jackie ramirez

Jaylin Castellanos

Carlos Pantoja

Fernando Moreno

The chili.

What is Acapulco Shore season 9 about?

Acapulco shore 9 is a reality show that broadcasts the coexistence between a group of friends 24 hours a day. In the episodes, the conflicts and romances that are born as a result of said dynamic are portrayed, in addition to the scandals that the members carry out in the luxurious facilities of the so-called shore.

Acapulco Shore 9×02: schedule

The broadcast schedule for episode 3 of Acapulco shore is as follows:

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 p.m.

Colombia: 10.00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 p.m.

Acapulco Shore: transmission channel

Acapulco Shore seeks to show the revelry and debauchery. Photo: MTV.

The ninth season of the reality show Acapulco shore is broadcast on the mtv channel and also through the platforms Paramount Plus and MTV Playwhich offer free content for seven days for new users.

In Peru, Acapulco Shore 9×03 can be seen on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD/HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD).

How to watch MTV LIVE?

See Acapulco shore through MTV from a cell phone or tablet it is very easy; you just have to follow the following steps:

How to watch Paramount+ LIVE?

Where to see the full chapters of Acapulco Shore season 9?

