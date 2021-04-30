The Mexican television program that emerged thanks to the success of Jersey shore and Geordie shore He returned on April 27 and, as is customary, is already drawing attention to the members who are inside the house, located in Acapulco de Juárez, and their daily adventures.

Acapulco Shore has returned for a new season this 2021 on MTV and here we let you know who the new faces are and we remind you of the ones that remain within reality.

Who are the members of Acapulco Shore season 8?

This season is loaded with news, because, in the first place, many of the members of the original cast will not be present for this installment of chapters. However, with this loss come several unpublished faces, including the first transgender woman in the history of the show.

Here we leave each of the members of the house:

Aarón Albores ‘The Captain’ (new member)

Alba Zepeda (new member)

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela (new member)

Eduardo Miranda ‘Chile’

Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Schobert (new member)

Fernanda ‘Fer’ Moreno

Ignacia ‘Nacha’ Michelson

Isabel ‘Isa’ Castro

Jackie Ramírez (new member)

Jaylin Castellanos (new member)

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán

Karime Pindter

Ramiro Gimenez

When is episode 2 of Acapulco Shore 8 coming out?

The first episode of the eighth season aired on April 27. Now, according to the schedule of MTV Latin America, chapter 2 of Acapulco Shore 8 It will arrive on Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 pm in Peru and Mexico.

Where to see Acapulco Shore 8 LIVE?

The episodes that will be released weekly begin at 10:00 pm in Peru and Mexico. They can be viewed LIVE through the cable signal MTV Latin America and also through streaming via Paramount + (payment application same as Netflix) at the same time simultaneously.

It should be noted that MTV He announced that he would post extra content from the series on social networks, which vary between censored scenes, dynamics and other clips.