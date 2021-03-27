Acapulco Shore season 8 will premiere on April 27 via MTV. This eighth part of the Mexican reality show will have twelve participants who return to the resort after a controversial vacation in Mazatlán in 2020, where all kinds of situations were triggered.

The news of the eighth season of Acapulco Shore is that ‘La Matrioshka’ Karime returns to the team tendo Jey and Chile, joined by other participants who promise moments of intensity, party, drama, love affairs and even love triangles. These are Nacha, Jailyn, Fernanda, Eddie, Issa, Diego, Jacky, Alba and Beni.

What’s more, this season will have live musical performances and special guests from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina , who will be announced later.

When is Acapulco Shore 8 released?

The premiere of Acapulco Shore 8 will be on April 27, 2021 through the MTV signal.

Where to see the premiere of the new season of Acapulco Shore?

The new season of Acapulco Shore can be seen via MTV from April 27.

What time does Acapulco Shore 8 air in my country?

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 11.00 pm

Argentina: 1.00 am

Colombia: 11.00 pm

Bolivia: 12.00 am

Chile: 1.00 am

Ecuador: 11.00 pm

Uruguay: 1.00 am

Paraguay: 1.00 am

What is the MTV reality show Acapulco Shore 8 about?

Acapulco shore Follow a group of friends in the Mexican city 24 hours a day . Since its premiere, it has achieved large audiences in its editions, which include Geordie Shore (Great Britain), Floribama Shore (United States), Gandía Shore (Spain), Super Shore (International), Warsaw Shore (Poland), and the original Jersey Shore (United States).

The house where the entire history of this season of Acapulco Shore will take place is so huge and luxurious that it has its own nightclub and a room spacious enough for them to organize their parties with special guests, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the new additions, the most outstanding is that of Jaylin Castellanos, a model and Instagram influencer from Guadalajara, who will be the first transsexual girl to appear on the reality show.

Who makes up the reality show Acapulco Shore 8?

Karime Pindter (27 years old)

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán (27 years old)

Ramiro Gimenéz

Eduardo Miranda, the ‘Chile’ (28 years old)

Fer Moreno (23 years old)

Isa Castro

Nacha michelson

El Capitán (Mexican urban musician and composer)

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela (TikTok Star)

Jaylin Castellanos (Model).