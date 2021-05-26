Acapulco Shore 8×5 ONLINE | After months of waiting, season 8 of Acapulco Shore finally arrived. This new installment will be completely renewed, since the contestants will move into a much larger house unlike the previous sagas.

Likewise, new members will join the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite. Know all the details about the return of the program.

When is chapter 5 of Acapulco Shore 8 released?

Acapulco Shore Season 8 Episode 5 Will Come This Tuesday, May 25 through MTV, a channel that is available on most pay TV operators in Latin America. To watch the show for free, just download the Paramount + application and the service will be accessible for seven days.

What will we see in chapter 5 of Acapulco Shore season 8?

In the advance of Acapulco Shore 8 chapter 5, we see the participants on the beach where Nacha, again, argues with Jacky, but, this time, they both come to blows. The rest of his teammates will try to separate them.

Acapulco Shore 8×05 – preview

On which channel is Acapulco Shore season 8 broadcast?

How to watch Acapulco Shore season 8 via Paramount +?

To watch the show for free, all you have to do is download the Paramount + app and the service will be accessible for seven days. After this time, a payment package will have to be chosen.

Acapulco Shore 8: opening time in Peru and the rest of Latin America:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Release date of chapter 5 of Acapulco Shore 8

The ‘shore’ will launch their next chapter this Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 p.m. m via MTV LA. In the case of Peru, the reality show can be seen on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD / HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD)