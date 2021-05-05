After months of waiting, season 8 of Acapulco Shore finally arrived. This new installment will be completely renewed, since the contestants will move into a much larger house unlike the previous sagas.

Likewise, new members will join the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite. Know all the details about the return of the program.

When is chapter 2 of Acapulco Shore 8 released?

Acapulco Shore Season 8 Episode 2 Will Come This Tuesday, May 4 through MTV, a channel that is available on most pay TV operators in Latin America. To watch the show for free, just download the Paramount + application and the service will be accessible for seven days.

What will we see in chapter 2 of Acapulco Shore season 8?

For the second episode of Acapulco Shore 8, Karime Pindter, better known as ‘The matrioshka’, and Jacky Rmz they promise to turn the house upside down. “Neither is competition for me,” Jacky noted after arriving at the popular mansion.

Acapulco Shore 8×02 – preview

On which channel is Acapulco Shore season 8 broadcast?

Acapulco Shore 8 will launch its second chapter through MTVLA, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. Reality can also be seen on MTV Play.

How to watch Acapulco Shore season 8 via Paramount +?

To watch the show for free, all you have to do is download the Paramount + app and you can access the service for seven days. After this time, you will need to choose a payment package.

Acapulco Shore 8, chapter 2: opening hours

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm