After a long wait, part 8 of Acapulco shore finally arrived. This new season will be totally renewed, since the participants will move to a much larger house than the previous sagas, so the fans could not be more excited.

Also, new members will join the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite. Know all the details to watch episode 9 of the show.

When is chapter 9 of Acapulco shore 8 released?

Acapulco shore season 8 episode 9 will arrive this Tuesday, June 22, 2021 through MTV, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. To watch the show for free, just download the Paramount + application, and the service will be accessible for seven days.

Acapulco shore 8×09 – opening time in Peru and the rest of Latin America

These are the opening times, depending on your country:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Acapulco shore 8×09 – preview

What Happened in Chapter 8 of Acapulco Shore 8?

Episode eight, titled The house is burning, showed how a majority of the shore voted to expel Jacky. However, this did not happen because Karime spoke to her and asked her to control her bad attitude. Jacky admitted his guilt and apologized to the members with whom he had conflicts.

Minutes later, Fernanda and Alba Zepeda They agreed that they functioned better as friends, so the former engaged in flirting with other housemates. Faced with such an attitude, Sunrise She admitted to being jealous, so some colleagues went to comfort her.

By last, Tuluminati He showed a genuine romantic interest in Fernanda. In hours of the night, the group formed by Eddie, Benni, Diego and Ramiro touched on the subject and almost were on the verge of reaching the blows.

On which channel is Acapulco shore, season 8 broadcast?

Acapulco shore 8 will launch its ninth chapter through MTVLA, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. The reality can also be seen on MTV Play.

How to watch Acapulco shore, season 8, via Paramount +?

To watch the show for free, you just have to download the application Paramount +. With it you can access the service for seven days. After this time, a payment package will have to be chosen.

Members of season 8 of Acapulco shore

These are the participants of the eighth season of Acapulco shore:

Aaron Albores ‘The Captain’

Alba Zepeda

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela placeholder image

Eduardo Miranda ‘Chile’

Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Schobert

Fernanda ‘Fer’ Moreno

Ignacia ‘Nacha’ Michelson

Isabel ‘Isa’ Castro

Jackie Ramirez

Jaylin castellanos

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán

Karime Pindter

Ramiro Gimenez.