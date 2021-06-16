Acapulco shore 8, chapter 8 ONLINE | After a long wait, part 8 of Acapulco shore finally arrived. This new season will be totally renewed, as the participants will move to a house much larger than that of the previous sagas and the fans could not be more excited.

Also, new members will join the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite. Know all the details to watch episode 8 of the show.

When is chapter 8 of Acapulco shore 8 released?

Episode 8 of season 8 of Acapulco Shore will arrive this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 through MTV, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. To watch the show for free, just download the Paramount + application, and the service will be accessible for seven days.

Acapulco shore 8 × 07 – opening time in Peru and the rest of Latin America

These are the opening times, depending on your country:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Acapulco shore 8×08 – preview

What will we see in Acapulco Shore 8 chapter 8?

The fighting will not stop. Thanks to an advance, we see that Jacky Ramírez will discuss with ‘Isa’ Castro, a member of the show with whom he has already had more than one problem.

On the other hand, Eddie Schobert will arrive at the shore house, a new contestant who, apparently, will replace ‘Captain’, a cast member who was removed from the show the week before for bad behavior.

On which channel is Acapulco shore, season 8 broadcast?

Acapulco shore 8 will launch its seventh chapter through MTVLA, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. The reality can also be seen on MTV Play.

How to watch Acapulco shore, season 8, via Paramount +?

To watch the show for free, you just have to download the application Paramount +. With it you can access the service for seven days. After this time, a payment package will have to be chosen.

Members of season 8 of Acapulco shore

These are the confirmed participants so far for the eighth season of Acapulco shore:

Aarón Albores ‘The Captain’

Alba Zepeda

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela placeholder image

Eduardo Miranda ‘Chile’

Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Schobert

Fernanda ‘Fer’ Moreno

Ignacia ‘Nacha’ Michelson

Isabel ‘Isa’ Castro

Jackie Ramirez

Jaylin castellanos

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán

Karime Pindter

Ramiro Gimenez.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

The MTV signal is offered by the majority of pay TV companies in Mexico, Peru and all of Latin America. If you do not have access to it, request it from the service provider.

You will see Mtv on the following channels, depending on your cable or satellite TV operator:

Mexico: 701 on Sky, 260 on Dish, 236 (SD) and 930 (HD) on Izzi, 726 on Totalplay, 685 on Axtel, 151 on Star TV, 606 (digital) and 1606 (HD) on Megacable.

Peru: 602 (SD) and 769 (HD) on Movistar TV (cable), 387 (SD) and 907 (HD) on Movistar TV (satellite), 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 80 (SD) and 559 (HD) on Claro TV, 59 on Star Globalcom, 62.2 (HD) on Cable Vision.

Guatemala: 701 on Sky, 63 (analog) and 563 (digital) on Tigo, 79 (analog) and 450 (digital) on Claro TV.

Honduras: 701 on Sky, 85 (analog) and 563 (digital) on Tigo, 63 on Mayavisión.

Dominican Republic: 701 on Sky, 230 (SD) and 424 (HD) on Altice.

Argentina: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 71 (analog) and 500 (digital / HD) in Cablevisión, 103 in Antina; 73 and 80 (analog) and 605 (digital) in Supercanal, 602 (SD) and 1090 (HD) in Telecentro, 702 (HD) in Cabletel.

Chile: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 350 on TuVes HD; 25 (Santiago), 11 (Valparaíso and Viña del Mar), 28 (Concepción), 35 (Temuco and Valdivia) and 754 (HD) in VTR; 158 (SD) on Claro TV (cable), 158 (SD) and 658 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite).

Colombia: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 151 (SD) and 1151 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 151 (SD) and 170 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 651 on Tigo; 82 (Bogotá and Meta) and 117 (Tolima) in Colcable.

Ecuador: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 302 on Claro TV, 660 (SD) and 921 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable.

Bolivia: 538 (SD) and 807 (HD) in Tigo (cable), 538 in Tigo (satellite), 173 in Entel, 350 in Inter Satelital, 152 in Cotas.

Uruguay: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 750 (SD) and 770 (HD) in Nuevo Siglo, 750 in Montecable, 500 (HD) in Cablevisión Flow.

Paraguay: 651 on Tigo, 84 (SD) and 87 (HD) on Claro TV, 502 on Personal TV.

Venezuela: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on SimpleTV, 24 on Inter, 350 on Inter Satelital, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV.

What happened in episode 7 of Acapulco Shore 8?

Spoilers alert. Karime arrived in a pink dress, accompanied by her pages, for the party celebrations. However, they did not count on that ‘Captain’ would once again have problems with the production of Acapulco Shore.

After the altercation, the producers and show staff had to withdraw Aarón Álvarez again. This fact slipped the possibility that he would be removed from the recordings and vacationers speak of his possible expulsion.

Back at the mansion Karime confessed to Diego Garciasela that she is interested and they both spent the party together. The next day, ‘Nacha’ and Pindter speak, since in previous chapters the former explained having feelings for Diego. Finally, they had no major problems.

During this episode, ‘El Boss’ reappeared to cook with the ‘shore’. At the end of his visit, he gave the keys to the underground room to the boys for future encounters.