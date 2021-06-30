Premiere of Acapulco shore 8×10 ONLINE | After a long wait, part 8 of Acapulco shore finally arrived. This new season will be totally renewed, since the participants will move to a much larger house than the previous sagas, so the fans could not be more excited.

Also, new members will join the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite. Below we mention all the details to watch episode 10 of the show.

When is chapter 10 of Acapulco shore 8 released?

Episode 10 of season 8 of Acapulco shore will arrive this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 through MTV, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. To watch the show for free, just download the Paramount + application, and the service will be accessible for seven days.

Acapulco shore 8×10 – opening time in Peru and the rest of Latin America

These are the opening times, depending on your country:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Acapulco shore 8×10 – preview

What happened in chapter 9 of Acapulco shore 8?

The members of the house saw how ‘Beni’ and Ramiro faced each other. Both had a very strong exchange of words that caused their companions to separate them. Eddie, ‘Jey’, ‘Chile’ and Alba asked for peace and the group was divided to understand what had happened.

With two bands formed, the episode culminated with the members of Acapulco shore dancing and celebrating once more, but apart. For episode 10, we will see the outcome of this fight, but also the arrival of two new characters: Matheus and Diana.

On which channel is Acapulco shore, season 8 broadcast?

Acapulco shore, season 8 will launch its tenth chapter through MTVLA, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. The reality can also be seen on MTV Play.

How to watch Acapulco shore, season 8, via Paramount +?

To watch the show for free, you just have to download the application Paramount +. With it you can access the service for seven days. After this time, a payment package will have to be chosen.

Members of season 8 of Acapulco shore

These are the participants of the eighth season of Acapulco shore:

Aaron Albores ‘The Captain’

Alba Zepeda

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela placeholder image

Eduardo Miranda ‘Chile’

Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Schobert

Fernanda ‘Fer’ Moreno

Ignacia ‘Nacha’ Michelson

Isabel ‘Isa’ Castro

Jackie Ramirez

Jaylin castellanos

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán

Karime Pindter

Ramiro Gimenez.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

The MTV signal is offered by the majority of pay TV companies in Mexico, Peru and all of Latin America. If you do not have access to it, request it from the service provider.

You will see Mtv on the following channels, depending on your cable or satellite TV operator:

Mexico: 701 on Sky, 260 on Dish, 236 (SD) and 930 (HD) on Izzi, 726 on Totalplay, 685 on Axtel, 151 on Star TV, 606 (digital) and 1606 (HD) on Megacable.

Peru: 602 (SD) and 769 (HD) on Movistar TV (cable), 387 (SD) and 907 (HD) on Movistar TV (satellite), 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 80 (SD) and 559 (HD) on Claro TV, 59 on Star Globalcom, 62.2 (HD) on Cable Vision.

Guatemala: 701 on Sky, 63 (analog) and 563 (digital) on Tigo, 79 (analog) and 450 (digital) on Claro TV.

Honduras: 701 on Sky, 85 (analog) and 563 (digital) on Tigo, 63 on Mayavisión.

Dominican Republic: 701 on Sky, 230 (SD) and 424 (HD) on Altice.

Argentina: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 71 (analog) and 500 (digital / HD) in Cablevisión, 103 in Antina; 73 and 80 (analog) and 605 (digital) in Supercanal, 602 (SD) and 1090 (HD) in Telecentro, 702 (HD) in Cabletel.

Chile: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 350 on TuVes HD; 25 (Santiago), 11 (Valparaíso and Viña del Mar), 28 (Concepción), 35 (Temuco and Valdivia) and 754 (HD) in VTR; 158 (SD) on Claro TV (cable), 158 (SD) and 658 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite).

Colombia: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 151 (SD) and 1151 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 151 (SD) and 170 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 651 on Tigo; 82 (Bogotá and Meta) and 117 (Tolima) in Colcable.

Ecuador: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 302 on Claro TV, 660 (SD) and 921 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable.

Bolivia: 538 (SD) and 807 (HD) in Tigo (cable), 538 in Tigo (satellite), 173 in Entel, 350 in Inter Satelital, 152 in Cotas.

Uruguay: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 750 (SD) and 770 (HD) in Nuevo Siglo, 750 in Montecable, 500 (HD) in Cablevisión Flow.

Paraguay: 651 on Tigo, 84 (SD) and 87 (HD) on Claro TV, 502 on Personal TV.

Venezuela: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on SimpleTV, 24 on Inter, 350 on Inter Satelital, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV.

Criticism against Acapulco Shore

Since the creation of Jersey Shore and the string of programs of this same style, the ‘shores’ have received criticism from various sectors, who accuse them of being sexists and promoters of so many other anti-values.