MTV LA’s hottest reality show is back. Acapulco Shore season 8 arrived renewed, as the contestants have been moved to a much larger house, unlike in previous years.

In addition, new members join the popular Mexican reality show, which promises to continue as the favorite of the Latin American public.

What happened in Acapulco Shore season 8 episode 4?

After being penalized, ‘Captain’ returned to reality. Recall that in chapter 2 of Acapulco Shore 8, he and ‘Chile’ argued, which caused not only that the rest of the members separate them, but that the production also entered to put order. After talking, the two became friends.

‘Captain’ and ‘Chile’ make the passes after their fight. Photo: MTV

At another point in the episode, Karime made Jey choose between Nacha and Jacky, who in episode 3 of the reality show had a discussion for the attention of the rest of the ‘shore’. To everyone’s surprise, he chose the Mexican.

Jey, Jacky, Nacha had a singular conversation. Photo: MTV LA

The problems between the girls did not end there. Towards the end of the chapter, both had a heated discussion where Nacha assured that the new vacationer “does not like to do anything around the house.” Jacky preferred not to answer him.

Release date of chapter 5 of Acapulco Shore 8

The ‘shore’ will launch their next chapter on Tuesday, May 25 at 10.00 p.m. m via MTV LA. In the case of Peru, the reality show can be seen on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD / HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD)

How to watch Acapulco Shore season 8 online and free?

To watch online Acapulco Shore season 8, you can access via Paramount +. Remember that after a seven-day free trial, you will need to purchase a paid package.