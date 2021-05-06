After months of waiting, season 8 of Acapulco Shore finally arrived. This new installment will be completely renewed, since the contestants will move into a much larger house unlike the previous sagas.

Likewise, new members will join the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite.

What happened in Acapulco Shore 8×2?

From chapter 1 of Acapulco Shore 8, the new members of the reality show sought to win the sympathy of Karime, ‘Jey’ and ‘Chile’, however, in this installment some did not have a great reception.

‘Nacha’ arrived at Acapulco Shore 8×02

The arrival of ‘Nacha’ to the house surprised everyone. The influencer made it clear that he intends to be the center of attention in this new cycle. “This vacation I am more crazy than ever. I am getting home and I see a palace, obvious for the princess that I am, ”she said on her grand return to Acapulco Shore 8.

‘Captain’ and ‘Chile’ face off in Acapulco Shore 8×02

A moment that caught the attention of the fans was the altercation between ‘Captain’ and ‘Chile’. The fight not only caused his colleagues to intervene, at Karime’s call, but also the entry of production personnel.

When does chapter 3 of Acapulco Shore season 8 premiere?

Acapulco Shore Season 8 Episode 3 Coming Next Tuesday, May 11 through MTV, a channel that is available on most pay TV operators in Latin America. To watch the show for free, just download the Paramount + application and the service will be accessible for seven days.