The new season of Acapulco Shore has already been prepared and in recent days the names of the members who could participate in season number eight of this famous have been leaked MTV reality show.

According to an Instagram account dedicated to Acapulco Shore, called Word_Shore, MTV would already have the first five members to appear in new episodes of the controversial show.

MTV would be in negotiations with Dania Méndez for her to participate in season 8 of Acapulco Shore. Photo: Instagram World Shore

According to the information that this account revealed, the new ‘shore’ would be Eduardo ‘El Chile’; Isa, Potro’s friend who starred in a fight in season 7 of the series; Ramiro, Karime’s partner; Fer, whom Mane wanted to run in the last season; Y Hey, close friend of Celia Lora and Karime.

At one point it was said that part of the cast would also be made up of celebrities tiktokers as is the case of Kunno. However, so far nothing has been confirmed by MTV about the contestants. Nor have they affirmed if they will return to Acapulco or the program would take place on another beach as has happened in recent seasons.

World Shore also indicated that MTV wants Dania mendez Be part of the cast due to the controversy it generated with Mane, but the model and the channel still need to negotiate to reach an economic agreement.

On Mane and Jawy, it is not yet confirmed if they will be in reality. The actress declared that she would be present shortly after the end of season 7. However, many of the Acapulco Shore fans have expressed their refusal to see the couple on screen again.