“Acapulco shore” It is one of the best-known television programs in different parts of the world for its sometimes objectionable content. However, if you like this type of format, learn a little more about the Mexican version of the reality show “Jersey Shore”.

What happened in the last chapter in “Acapulco shore 10”?

The members of the contest program participated in a party in a bar. When they retired to the house, the problems began: the girls began to have exchanges of words. Isa ended up confronting Jacky for defending her friend Alba from her.

Who are the members?

Ricky

Abel

Sebastian

Andrew

Eli

Chili

Fernanda

jackie

Sunrise

jawy

karime

Matryoshka.

What is “Acapulco shore” season 10 about?

“Acapulco shore” is a reality show that shows us the different experiences of the boys and girls that make up the show. In this program there is everything: parties, alcohol, sex and conflicts are present at all times.

“Acapulco shore 10×8”: schedule

“Acapulco shore” is broadcast in Peru through the MTV signal at 10:00 p.m. If you are outside of Peruvian territory, you can see the show at the following times:

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m. m

What channel broadcasts “Acapulco shore” season 10, episode 8?

It is almost impossible for you to miss “Acapulco shore” season 10 episodes because all cable TV services have mtv within its grid of channels.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

“Acapulco shore” has all its episodes available to its Peruvian followers through the MTV signal. Also through the Movistar Play and Direc TV GO applications. If you want more content, you should access MTV Play.

How to watch Paramount Plus LIVE?

The program “Acapulco shore” is included within the Paramount Plus platform. You can access a free trial for a week, then the subscription cost is 15 soles.

Where to see “Acapulco shore” LIVE?

if you want to see “Acapulco shore” LIVE, you can do it through the MTV signal and the channel’s official website. In addition, you will be able to access said content with the Movistar Play, Direc TV GO and Paramount Plus apps.

The age of Brenda, former participant of “Acapulco shore”

Brenda Zambrano He has been in several seasons of “Acapulco shore”. She has come to become one of the favorites in the Mexican reality show.

The partner of the Peruvian reality boy Guty Carrera is 29 years old. Nation on June 13, 1993.

The numerous seasons of “Acapulco shore”

Being one of the MTV formats that generates the most controversy and success for the channel, “Acapulco shore” It has an incredible number of seasons. The Mexican reality show has already had 10 seasons, where different Latino figures have participated and starred in shocking moments.