Acapulco continues to be one of the M's favorite destinationssuccessful, despite the ravages of Hurricane Otis, and you are Easter holidays offers its visitors beaches, restaurants, bars and more than 1,800 businesses for all tastes.

Hurricane Otis, whose effects are still visible in the city, has not managed to overshadow the charm of Acapulco, which, according to reports from the Acapulco Tourism Secretariat, had a hotel occupancy of 90% in 177 hotels.

Although before the passage of Hurricane Otis, Acapulco had 19,583 rooms available, The fact that about 87% of the inhabitants depend on tourism for their income highlights the importance of these busy seasons.

Businessman Alejandro Martínez Sidney, in an interview with EFE, expressed the optimism of the tourism sector regarding these Easter holidays, which are the perfect opportunity to discover the wonderful port of Acapulco.

More than 1,800 businesses operating in different areas of the port, from the Caleta and Caletilla Beach to Puerto Marqués and Bonfil, Acapulco is presented as a vibrant destination ready to welcome tourists.

Bathers enjoy the beaches of Acapulco (David Guzmán / EFE)

Along the sand strip there are several establishments that operate with partially rehabilitated areas, while others operate in minimal conditions; However, the provision of quality service can be guaranteed.

Although the reconstruction is still underway, business chambers report the recovery of 48,000 formal jobs in the sector, although there are still hotel rooms in the process of remodeling.

Easter holidays in Acapulco (David Guzmán / EFE)

However, in the nautical field, less than 10% of the vessels are operational, according to Arturo Pantoja Guatemala, a service provider in the sector.

It is worth remembering that on October 25, Hurricane Otis reached category 5 in less than 12 hours, setting the record for intensification of a similar phenomenon in Mexico.

“After day one of seeing everything destroyed, that day many of us cried to see the situation, today we see an Acapulco that is resurgent and reborn with the beaches full, with the hotels full, with a very fluid influx through all the productive sectors of Acapulco, fills us with great pleasure,” commented Martínez Sidney

(With information from EFE)