Guerrero.- This Saturday morning they left four people executed in the La Laja neighborhood, of acapulco, Warrior.

one of the bodies was strung up in a Pedestrian bridge.

The report to the 911 emergency service was at approximately 06:00 hours.

The corpses they were in the Adolfo Ruiz Cortines Avenuethree thrown about him pavement and one hung of the steps of the bridge, all with their hands tied.

Elements of the Army, municipal and ministerial police cordoned off the site, closing off vehicular traffic.

Staff from the State Attorney General’s Office carried out the corresponding investigations. They collected as evidence two cardboard with messages from a criminal group.