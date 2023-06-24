A column in three acts: the stories, the love for Land and the unexpected.

Definitely visit acapulco before the holidays start has its advantages because there are few people and the sway of the sea is shared with few. As is known, the chilangos spend their vacation here. On the other hand, I, who share that adjective, have only done it for a few years because in my childhood, as soon as Cipactli, an active school in San Ángel where I attended primary school, closed, I went to Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Once in the land of my grandparents I was going to Agiabampoto the salt flats oh Mazatlan. But all my friends came to acapulco, a place that I always wanted to know. Today my wish has come true, that’s why I share a piece of the port with you in three times:

The stories: To the humans We like to tell what happens to us: A few days ago I witnessed how three people were about to drown. The attempt of tragedy I saw him in Juan’s bower, a lender of travel services, as he and others call themselves. Juan immediately contacted his colleagues by cell phone because he wanted to document and share his experience. Thus, videos, voice mails and text messages WhatsApp they came and went. It was interesting to see how he knew the outcome of his everyday story. However, she contacted the right people, and, thus, ensured the happy ending: A wife hugging her husband and her children full of fear and sand. But those who died were others, like the pile of birds with whom I meet on the vera of the sea every morning when I go out to exercise. Perhaps they lie there dejected by the immense heat or by ingesting microplastics that incorrect waste management has left in the sea.

Love for the Earth: Juan and the other members of the Cooperativa de Servicios Turísticos de acapulco (masseurs, boatmen, braid weavers, etc.) are not indifferent to the departure of the birds because once a week they leave the boats, the coconut oil sunscreen and the beads used by the braid weavers and remove the garbage from your workplace. I discovered the above, trotting in the sand when I saw them in the distance, as if they were a community of ants collecting garbage. Later, I obtained data in this regard: From the See Garden Hotel to the Costa Bambú Condominium, in Punta Diamante, once a week they withdraw what was returned by the sea. You will agree that it is a pleasure to discover that more than two hundred people alternate their participation in this activity. The result encourages.

The unexpected. I thought that nothing singular would return, however, yesterday the sky gave a concert. The ethereal musicians played her bongo: tun, tun, tan, tan, pum, pumse she listened because the storm came out of partying, the garbage accompanied her and they did the last dance of the night in the sea, who outraged, the next day, returned the waste to the beach. Surely Juan will call for a new cleaning day… I will finish with some information: Juan and his colleagues do not receive any government support that adds to the conservation and cleaning of the seas of acapulco. The Chocolate Clams that are sold are not local because “they ran out”… they come from Cabo San Lucas, lower california. The list of fish that live among microplastics: sailfish, red snapper, dorado, horse mackerel, sierra, etc.

Throughout life, not only customs are acquired, but also affections like that of the Martínez Etcharren who have become my family and have taught me the wonders of acapulco. Thanks to them.

