Mexico City.- The academy is not in a galaxy far away, but in a park south of Mexico City. There, around twenty people meet at night to wield lightsabers like in the Star Wars saga.

The purpose of the Jedi Knight Academy (JKAMX) is to practice fencing and exercise with the colorful lightsabers that rose to worldwide fame through movies, television series and comics.

“They are all students at this academy in Mexico that offers a ‘playful sport with lightsabers, in a safe and fun way,” Mauricio Rodriguez, an 18-year-old student, told AFP.

In the classes, attendees line up in two rows and swing their swords like Luke Skywalker, the hero of the saga created by George Lucas in 1977.

Some say they are fans of the saga. They come to class wearing T-shirts with images and drawings from the films, while others wear masks and long capes.

They are shown concentrating as the master shouts out instructions on how to wield the sword in one way or another against an imaginary enemy. Afterwards, the students meet for one-on-one combats in which they practice the movements they have learned.

Some students came to the academy because of their love for science fiction and the films of this saga, others were looking for a new way to stay healthy through physical exercise.

When he wields the lightsaber, Victor Aceves feels like a ‘Jedi’, that is, a member of an order that in the films is in charge of maintaining peace in the galaxy.

Some of the most famous Star Wars characters, such as Luke Skywalker or Master Yoda, belong to this group.

“Doing it with a lightsaber makes me feel like I’m a ‘Jedi,’ but as a sport it’s interesting,” says the 24-year-old engineering student.