Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy “Heavenly Grace” Alina Kabaeva opened a new official website. It publishes the latest news from the life of the academy, training camp schedule, information about coaches, exclusives with gymnasts, as well as photo reports and videos.

“The development of rhythmic gymnastics as a national brand of Russia and introducing children to sports that combine aesthetics, strength and grace. The only multi-format space in the world dedicated to rhythmic gymnastics. A center for education, training, competitions and sporting events in an offline and digital environment,” such a description of the academy is published on the website.

On March 28, the Heavenly Grace Academy got its own Telegram channel.

The academy opened in December last year.

On April 8, the Alina Rhythmic Gymnastics Festival will be held at the Heavenly Grace Academy in Sochi. Young gymnasts will take part in the show not only from different regions of Russia, but also from foreign countries. Participation in the festival is free. All expenses, including travel, training with choreographers and costumes, are paid by the Alina Kabaeva Charitable Foundation.

Not only Russians came to the training camp in Sochi in March, but also gymnasts from India and Cuba. Rhythmic gymnastics in India is only at the beginning of its development. The Celestial Grace Academy now trains five of the strongest athletes from this country at once, who, under the guidance of Russian coaches, are working out programs for performances at future international competitions – the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship and the World Junior Championship. Also, children from Volgograd, Makhachkala, Donetsk, St. Petersburg and Kamensk-Shakhtinsky gathered on the training mats.

In addition, qualifying competitions will begin in Venezuela in April, after which classification for the Pan American Games will take place in Mexico, which will be held in Chile in October. But the main event for athletes will be held in Spain in August – the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Valencia.