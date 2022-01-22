A long greeting, a heartfelt thanks to Ennio De Vellis, president of the Academy of Fine Arts in Frosinone at the end of his second term which in a letter he defines “intense and passionate”.

“The Academy of Fine Arts of Frosinone represents an important cultural reference point for the city of Frosinone and the whole province, not only for the quality of teaching, recognized internationally, but also for the value of the many artistic and cultural initiatives open to the city “he writes, thanking everyone for their work.” The didactic management, the academic bodies, the teachers and the pupils have not only played their institutional role, but have also known making culture usable by making it available to all people who care about art. This prestigious recognition is testified by the interest of the many students who have chosen to study in Frosinone, in my opinion, precisely because of the peculiarity of the training offer as well as for the quality of the academic courses held by teachers. Thanks to their ability to update the contents of our artistic tradition, they have been able to intercept the interest of the many students who have chosen our academy “.

“I believe I was everyone’s president and to have done, on every occasion, the interests of the institution trying to grasp the contribution of each and supporting it in every location, naturally always supported by the precious collaboration of the administrative management and all its staff that I thank for the always excellent work. In my opinion, the main resource of the Academy is determined by the teachers. They represent a strategic value and are those who, with their ability to use the tools of knowledge, can achieve significant results in learning, forming the creative capacity of the student “.

“That is how the quality of teachers becomes crucial, it is they who contribute to the growth and affirmation of the school by giving it an identity that distinguishes it in a path that is often common to many other academies in the national territory. It is they who update, through teaching, the contents of the design choices of the management bodies and, thanks to the teachers of the Frosinone academy, it was possible, in these years of my presidency, to give an important impetus to the growth of the artistic institution. To them my gratitude and sincere thanks for their precious collaboration and for having always generously welcomed my proposals, from my point of view, always intended for the good of the Academy. Of course my institutional role does not include skills in the recruitment and training of teachers, which follows its own complex regulatory path defined at various levels, but the experience of recent years and the attendance of public administration offices have made me realize the need to carry out courageous reforms in the university-artistic sector. I hope that the government will be able to implement organic interventions of the administrative and didactic structure that can have a more effective impact on the procedures and contents in favor of the growth of the new generations who are our precious asset and our future and to whom my greetings go. and my best wishes for the academic year that has begun “.

THANKS

“I owe a particular thanks to the President of the Province, with his administrators and collaborators, to the Mayor and to all the administration of the city of Frosinone, which houses the main headquarters of the Academy of Fine Arts. All always available to solve problems management systems that, invariably, accompany us in everyday life and in the needs that such a presence entails. I hope that, on our part, we have adequately and positively contributed to giving positive evidence to the provincial territory and to the city of Frosinone and, I hope, a new lymph to the many activities of the city center both with artistic and cultural initiatives and with the presence of the large student community that resides there permanently, including foreign ones, who have chosen to carry out their studies at the Academy of Frosinone. Unfortunately, the well-known events health sectors have caused a temporary setback, as has happened in many economic sectors on the other hand the. I am confident that soon everything will start working again in the best possible way in the city of Frosinone, in the Province of Frosinone, in Italy and also in the Academy, as is already happening, thanks to the work that all together we have continued to carry out even in the most difficult periods and that , I hope and hope, the next president can gather and further develop during his term of office. It should be remembered that the Frosinone Academy of Fine Arts is an asset of the whole community and, above all, of young people for the construction of their future, outside the dispute or political exploitation. Everyone, local and provincial public administrators, traders, industrialists, professionals, without distinction, must proudly contribute to the growth and enhancement of this excellence of our territory. In particular, I hope that the business world takes the fate of this important institution at heart with more attention to the high skills that the Academy has to offer, knowing that they can make use of the studies and talent of many young people within the company, even in a creative way “.