Ivan Skobrev said that there is no tough confrontation between coaches Plushenko and Tutberidze

The coach of the Angela Plushenko Academy, Ivan Skobrev, appreciated the confrontation between Evgeni Plushenko and Eteri Tutberidze. His words lead “Sport-Express”.

Skobrev said that there is no tough confrontation between specialists. “If there is some kind of commercial move, it is coordinated, I don’t know, with managers, PR agencies, then why not? Such things allow you to create additional excitement, attract more viewers. Perhaps it has the right to life. But I stood aside from this, ”he said.

Earlier, Honored Coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova spoke about the relationship between coaching schools. The specialist considered that the two-time Olympic champion Plushenko still has a lot of work to do to reach the same level as Tutberidze.

The confrontation between the groups began after several figure skaters left Tutberidze for the Plushenko Academy in the 2020/21 season. Among them were Alexandra Trusova and Alena Kostornaya. The transitions were accompanied by mutual criticism of the coaches.