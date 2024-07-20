Academics have identified a set of determinants for a high school graduate’s choice of academic specialization in university studies, the most prominent of which are providing academic guidance, the student’s desire and personal inclinations to study a specific specialization, and his ability to achieve academic achievement, taking into account the family’s financial circumstances, identifying the specializations required by the labor market, providing sufficient information about future specializations, and raising awareness in accredited schools and universities.

Academic researcher Dr. Muhammad Khalil stressed the need for students’ families to provide support and guidance to their children when choosing university majors, and to focus on their academic achievement abilities and their academic and scientific inclinations.

He added that choosing a major is primarily linked to the students’ desires, their academic and financial capabilities, and their personality type, noting the necessity of knowing the labor market, its requirements, and the availability of job opportunities for graduates of various majors, whether inside the country or abroad.

He stated that the academic advisor at the school must be familiar with all the requirements of the labor market, studies on the future of jobs, future expectations for work related to the academic specialization, and the possibility of modern technologies affecting and replacing it, in order to inform the students about them and help them form an appropriate vision about the labor market so that they can choose the appropriate field of study.

For his part, university professor Ahmed Khalaf stated that a student’s choice of major has become more efficient and easier, thanks to the availability of information and its multiple sources about university majors and the labor market, and the diversity of these majors, whether in local or foreign universities, in addition to the technological boom that contributes to a conscious reading of the future of education and work.

“Choosing the right university major is one of the most prominent challenges facing university students, as it is a very important decision that requires deep thought and consideration of several factors, most notably the difficulty of students identifying their true interests and inclinations at an early age, which makes their choice complicated, in addition to students being affected by family and societal pressures to choose majors that are considered prestigious or guaranteed in terms of somewhat stable job opportunities, which may lead to marginalizing their actual interests instead of following their true passion,” he added.

He pointed out that “choices are no longer traditional and limited, as academic specializations have increased, and more importantly, the rapid changes have made us need to anticipate the future of the labor market after four years or more that a university student spends studying a specific specialization, to which a few more years may be added for a master’s or doctoral degree.”

He stressed that “the UAE is looking to the future through specialized studies that monitor the most important global variables, and adopting advanced technologies in automation, using artificial intelligence systems and robots, and analyzing big data, which are academic specializations that have now reached job fields and to which the state pays remarkable attention. A sector such as design has contributed throughout hundreds of years of our history to the cultural and economic advancement of our region, and is today considered an essential part of global industries.”

He pointed out some of the challenges that students face when choosing the appropriate specialization after graduating from the twelfth grade, which are represented by the multiplicity of academic options, which may cause confusion for students, and a lack of professional awareness, meaning a lack of understanding of the requirements of the labor market and the fields appropriate for their skills and interests, and anxiety about the professional future.

The high cost of studying in private universities or outside the country also constitutes an obstacle for students and their families, and cultural diversity, as it affects the expectations and opportunities available to students, in addition to changes in the labor market and the difficulty of predicting future jobs due to rapid changes in technology and modern work tools.

The Deputy Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology for Strategy and Future, Samia Al Hosani, said that the colleges’ strategy seeks to enhance capabilities and talents, and confirm the Emirati excellence that aspires to leadership and global status.

She added, “The programmes are offered after a realistic study of the labour market in light of the electronic link between the colleges and both the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Education, to identify current and future job skills and requirements, especially since we are dealing with an open, changing and competitive labour market.”

She stressed that “the matter is not only related to introducing new programs, but also to reviewing and developing existing programs in a phased manner that ensures the availability of diverse educational options for students. Currently, 15 other programs are being reviewed and developed in preparation for introducing them in a manner that keeps pace with developments in the labor market.”

Abu Dhabi University stated that choosing an academic major is one of the most important decisions any university student will make, as it means that he will have satisfactory job opportunities, and helps him ensure that he remains engaged and enthusiastic about his studies throughout his time at the university, and it also controls the path of his professional life.

The university explained that “the student can ensure that he chooses the appropriate major by determining his academic passion, and therefore he must focus his major on a field that he enjoys studying, and he must also seek help from experts in choosing his major, and think about his professional future by choosing the major that is appropriate for the job market.”

