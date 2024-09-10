Academics and education specialists confirmed to “Emarat Al Youm” the importance of the Dubai National University, which was announced yesterday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, with investments amounting to 4.5 billion dirhams, as it supports educational tourism in the country and focuses on the knowledge economy, its production and transfer.

Education specialist Dr. Samira Al Nuaimi said that the university will play a major role in promoting higher education within the country, and will constitute a qualitative addition to enhancing the process of developing education and supporting educational tourism in the country.

She added that the United Arab Emirates has become a global hub for attracting international students seeking quality education, strong educational programmes, facilities provided to students, as well as the availability of effective training programmes and employment support, noting that “Dubai National University, with this great support provided by the wise leadership, will achieve all these demands.”

For her part, Dr. Noura Nasser Al Karbi, Head of the Community Relations Department for Scientific Research at the University of Sharjah, said that the wise leadership in the UAE enhances the educational environment and encourages the development of new universities, which reflects its commitment to enhancing education and providing advanced educational opportunities for students. Therefore, the presence of a new university in the UAE such as the National University of Dubai can be a driver of innovation and development in the field of educational cooperation and scientific research, and contributes to providing more educational opportunities from innovative educational programs and scientific research opportunities.

Professor Ghanem Kashwani, Advisor to the Society of Engineers, said, “The university is a strong addition to the UAE’s universities,” adding that “being a national university enhances its contribution to the knowledge economy.”

The university aims to be among the top three local universities in the field of scientific research, and thus contribute to the national knowledge economy.

He stated that the university will focus on scientific research priorities, support national needs, and the national knowledge economy, in addition to providing educated and qualified cadres capable of transferring and producing knowledge.

The President of Manchester Academy, Dr. Riyadh Hamed Al-Dabbagh, said that science and technology are two major forces that support the movement of history and bring about change at the personal, social, national and international levels, and have contributed to the progress of human civilization throughout the ages.

Al-Dabbagh stressed that any development process requires the availability of five main factors: capital, labor, land, science, and technology. He added: “One of the most important reasons for the failure of development in many developing countries is the failure to invest sufficiently in national scientific and technological capabilities in development.”

He said, “Working on developing technology is an integral part of the process of scientific, cultural and social development, as well as institutional development and the extent of openness of society and its economy and its interaction with other cultures and the external economy. In order for a society to obtain science-based technology, it must provide sufficient and wide scope for scientific and practical capabilities, scientific competition between universities and institutes, and encourage research, good job performance, and total self-reliance, and this is what is stated in the plan of the National University of Dubai.”