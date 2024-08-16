Japan’s meteorological agency has raised the alarm that a “mega-quake” would hit the nation, an announcement made last week to help residents along the Pacific coast in the western half of the country prepare for the massive event.

The measure was taken because a 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred, which alerted authorities who had determined that the chances of a large seismic movement occurring were much higher than usual, according to ‘National Geographic’.

The analyses indicated that the natural event would occur in the Nankai Trough and could be located at 9.1 on the Richter seismic scale. It should be noted that A ‘megaterremoto’ is considered to be a movement of magnitude greater than 8.

Why was the alert raised?



The Minister of Disaster Management explained that after last week’s earthquake no damage was detected. “anomaly in seismic activity or in the deformation of the Earth’s crust”but this did not mean that the danger had passed, according to ‘swissinfo.ch’.

In addition to this, he called on the community to prepare in case an event of such magnitude occurred: “We ask continue to take daily precautions and remain vigilant against a ‘mega-earthquake’ that can happen anytime, anywhere.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Cabinet Office said that although the warning has been lifted, the probability of an earthquake occurring in Nankai in the next 30 years is low. is between 70 percent and 80 percent, Therefore “daily preparations” had to continue, according to local media outlet ‘Nhk’.

Experts criticize the government’s measure in Japan



Experts said the government’s warning last week was “an excessive and alarmist measure”since there is no system that can accurately predict an earthquake and This alone could have an impact on Japan’s economy and may even have affected the psychological state of its population.according to ‘CNN’.

In addition to this, The measure was issued during the Obon holiday season, As a result, city dwellers are heading to rural areas of the nation, generating significant revenue for the tourism sector.

