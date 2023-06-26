Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/25/2023 – 20:30

Share



The Academicos da Asa Norte samba school was the champion of the special group in the off-season carnival parades in the Federal District, which took place on Friday (23) and Saturday (24), on Passarela Marcelo Sena, at Eixo Cultural Ibero -American.

At the end of this Sunday afternoon (25), the association won first place in the competition with 268.40 points in the judgment of items such as drums, samba-enredo, harmony, evolution, costumes, front commission, master-room and door -flag.

The Associação Recreativa e Cultural Águia Imperial de Ceilândia was in second place, with 267.20 points. And the traditional Associação Recreativa Cultural Unidos do Cruzeiro (Aruc) was in third place, with 267.10 points. Vila Planalto and Bola Preta were in the last and penultimate positions of the special group, respectively.

President of Academicos da Asa Norte for six years, Niteroi Jansen de Mello, 77, celebrated the victory and asked for help to carry the trophy, as he said that the award “weighs a lot”. “We do carnival to win. We party, but we really do it to win.”

With the 2023 victory, Academicos da Asa Norte won the fourth title in a row for the association, which now has eight championships in all. Jokes aside, Jansen de Mello revealed the secret that motivated the red and white community during the nine years in which the samba schools did not parade in the Federal District. “We’ve always held small events so as not to let samba die,” he declared.

The school took the champion plot to the avenue black women from Brazil. The association told the story of women who stand out in the history of Brazil, in addition to the simple and hardworking woman. The composers of the winning samba-plot are Diego Nicolau, Juninho Sambista, Tem-Tem Jr, Marcus Lopes, Marcelinho Santos, Richard Valença, Valtinho Botafogo, Romeu Almeida, Yago Pontes, Issac Sousa and Junior Fionda.

Queen of the battery of Academicos da Asa Norte since 2019, Gilmara Santos, known as Gil, praised the representation of black women. “I have been representing this wonderful plot talking about black women. I, as a black woman, know the importance of this ahead of this battery. It is a lot of representation, ”she said with emotion.

Second place and access

The president of the Imperial Eagle of Ceilândia, Gilmar Leite, known as Pará, regretted the runner-up. “The title is always more important than second place. We worked hard to get us where we are. And the community was hugely supportive.”

The president of Aruc, Rafael Fernandes, spoke about the final result of the jury and the disappointment of the Cruzeiro school. “You have to look forward. It’s not what we expected, for sure, but we’ll keep working. It’s up to us. It is our responsibility”.

The Unidos de Vicente Pires won the title of the Brasília access group and will rise, in 2024, to the special group of Samba schools in the Federal District. The school took the plot to the avenue In the sacred waters, the Lady of fertility from the mirror of Oxum awakens to the reflection of the woman’s strength.

Carnival 2023

Altogether, the Marcelo Sena Walkway, which honors the sambista lead singer of the band Coisa Nossa, who died in January of this year, received 13 associations and concerts this weekend.

Despite the cold of the last few nights, the public and carnival people were present on the catwalk and filled the stands installed by the Federal District government.

The parade was made possible with an investment of R$ 7 million with resources from the Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy, plus R$ 5 million in public notices and from the Culture Support Fund (FAC). The assistant secretary of Culture and Creative Economy, Carlo Alberto Júnior, highlighted the work of more than two years to bring the carnival from the barracks back to the streets of Brasília after almost a decade.

“It was the apotheosis of the realization of several dreams. Since 2019, we have been regularizing the bureaucratic part of schools [de samba], the documentation, we developed the Carnival School for them to learn how to do, from making costumes, samba-enredo, preparing drums. Then there was the struggle to get the financial resources until we arrived, on Friday, and saw the sparkle in the eyes of each member, of each school, and saw the people cheering”, declared the secretary. For 2024, the organ’s plan is to hold parades on the 64th anniversary of Brasília, on April 21st. “The sky will be the limit. Let’s combine the city’s anniversary with the parade, ”he promised.

The curator of the Escola de Carnaval in DF, carnival designer Milton Cunha, was the master of ceremonies for the presentations of the 13 parades of the off-season carnival in Brasília, on the two days of the event. Accustomed to commenting on the great carnivals in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Cunha praised samba no pé and the participation and emotion of the public “I found the sambódromo here organized and glamorous. In terms of spectacle, the 13 communities entered wanting to show off, singing their sambas. They took full advantage of the possibility to exist. There, they became artists, dancers, composers, musicians, percussionists, it’s wonderful. So I think the organization was great and the communities were amazing. It was a super comeback. A great fresh start”, thrilled the carnival designer.

The parades of the samba schools of the DF special group were broadcast live on TV Brasil. The videos of the broadcasts are available on the specialized site O Carnavalesco, both the Fridayhow much of Saturday.























