Russians were advised not to mix vaccines when booting. Such advice was given by the Chairman of the Board of the Russian Respiratory Society, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Chuchalin, reports Interfax…

“I would not recommend making a vinaigrette from vaccination and revaccination,” Chuchalin warned. According to him, when re-inoculating, you should use the same drug as the first time.

He added that Russians should be revaccinated, since active mass immunity to coronavirus has not yet developed. Chuchalin also explained that the frequency of re-vaccination is individual and depends on a person’s immunity.

“For example, when people were sick with SARS, someone had immunity for as long as 19 years. For others, it began to decline after 6-7 months. It is individual for everyone, ”the academician said.

Earlier, an immunologist, specialist in especially dangerous infections Vladislav Zhemchugov spoke about the adaptation of vaccines to new strains of coronavirus infection. He said that the World Influenza Service will assess the strains prevailing in the Southern Hemisphere, after which it will produce an updated vaccine in three months.