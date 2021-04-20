Russian producer and member of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Alexander Rodnyansky has named the likely winner of the Oscar. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

According to the filmmaker, the main prize will be taken by the film “The Land of the Nomads”, while the performer of the main role, Frances McDormand, will certainly be awarded the third gold statuette. The producer noted that Thomas Winterberg’s “One More” film will be declared the best international film.

“In general, the choice of films this year is very unusual. It’s like a program of some kind of independent film festival: because of the pandemic, major studios have postponed most of their releases until next year, ”Rodnyansky said.

Earlier, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named the 93rd Academy Awards nominees. Actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas announced the names of the candidates during a broadcast, which is available on YouTube.

The awards ceremony will take place on April 25 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Initially, the event was planned to be organized on February 28, but it was decided to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.