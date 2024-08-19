Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Scientific Director of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency Sergienko Dies

Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, scientific director of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) Valery Sergienko has died. This was reported in Telegram– agency channel.

“The head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, Veronika Skvortsova, and the entire staff of the Agency expressed deep condolences in connection with the death of the RAS academician,” the statement said.