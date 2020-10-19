The incidence of COVID-19 will decline after the establishment of winter frosts. This was announced on October 19 by the academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, director of the Center for Immunology and Molecular Biomedicine of Moscow State University Mikhail Paltsev.

“Coronavirus, like all diseases that are transmitted by airborne droplets, is tied to the season. The rainy season, dampness begins, the heating was not turned on immediately after the cold snap. <…> But I think, as soon as the frosts hit, the incidence will go down. And by spring there will most likely be another surge, but not as intense. In addition, I hope there will be an effective vaccine, “Paltsev said in an interview. “Parlamentskaya Gazeta”…

He noted that at present it is imperative to monitor your immunity, not to stop wearing masks and follow the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor. According to the academician, the authorities, in turn, should refuse to hold public events and conferences in order to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

“This is not the first month of the pandemic, we know what we are dealing with, we understand what preventive measures should be taken, how to take care of patients,” Paltsev said.

On October 18, Honored Doctor of Russia Alexander Karabinenko stressed that in order to protect against coronavirus in winter, it is worth taking care of maximum safety measures, since the behavior of SARS-CoV-2 in the cold season has not yet been studied.

Last week, the head of the department of experimental modeling and pathogenesis of infectious diseases of the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine, Alexander Shestopalov, suggested that the COVID-19 “plateau” would probably occur by the end of November, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

