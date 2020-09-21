Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of the Department of Clinical Immunology and Allergology of Sechenov University, Alexander Karaulov, told who is contraindicated to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the scientist, the restrictions will affect small groups – mainly people with immunodeficiencies.

“At the same time, autoimmune, rheumatological and even oncological diseases will not be a contraindication,” the academician said. RT…

Karaulov stressed that the instructions of the Ministry of Health based on the results of the final, third phase of the study of the Sputnik V vaccine will be decisive in this matter.

Karaulov also advised those wishing to be vaccinated now to get a flu shot, and four weeks later – from a coronavirus. He explained that the Sputnik V vaccination involves two injections 21 days apart.

Speaking about immunity, the academician suggested that the effect of the vaccine will last from six months to two years. More precisely, it will be possible to say based on the results of all studies.

On September 16, Georgy Vikulov, director of the Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections, expressed the opinion that it is not worth getting vaccinated against coronavirus for those who have an individual intolerance to vaccines in the past. There is also a list of diseases that cannot be vaccinated, in particular, exacerbation of chronic diseases.

The world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V” was created by specialists from the Gamaleya Center and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The drug was registered on August 11.

The director of the Gamaleya center, Alexander Gintsburg, told about the side effects that are possible after vaccination. According to him, the same reactions occur after any vaccination.