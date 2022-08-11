Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Netesov announced the difficulties in identifying the deltacron strain in Russia

The detection of cases of infection with the Deltacron strain of coronavirus in Russia is fraught with difficulties. With such a statement in a conversation with Lenta.ru, a virologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Netesov made.

According to him, for a confident statement about fixing cases of infection with this particular mutation of the coronavirus, the world community needs more data than is currently available. As an example, he cited the alleged detection of deltacron in Cyprus – the academician said that at that time, coronavirus patients were infected not with a new strain, but with two familiar ones.

“It turned out that it was just cross-contamination. That is, either one person had two strains at once, or during a laboratory analysis, someone accidentally mixed the test tubes (…) Let the scientists continue to investigate and provide scientific evidence, ”the academician commented on the identification of a new strain in Russia.

He noted that even if six Russians were indeed infected with Deltacron, there is no cause for concern. “Taking into account the fact that people who were infected with this virus did not have any special differences from those patients who become infected with the usual omicron, then, in my opinion, you should not worry, there is nothing to be afraid of,” Netesov summed up.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor announced six cases of deltacron COVID-19 detected in Russia. According to the service, five of them were identified in St. Petersburg, one in Moscow. Deltacron (Delta 21J/AY.4-Omicron 21K/BA.1) consists of DNA of the spike protein of the omicron variant and a base borrowed from the delta variant.