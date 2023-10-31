Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN), vice-president of the Russian Geographical Society (RGS) Pyotr Baklanov died at the age of 77. The Pacific Institute of Geography of the Far Eastern Branch (FEB) of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported this on October 31.

“Peter Yakovlevich was an amazing person, the bright memory of whom will forever remain in the hearts of his colleagues, students and friends. The Institute expresses deep condolences to the family and friends of Pyotr Yakovlevich Baklanov,” the statement says. message.

Baklanov was a member of the presidium of the Association of Russian Geographers and Social Scientists, served as scientific director of the Pacific Institute of Geography of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and was an honorary professor at the Institute of Geography and Agroecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In the past, he headed the Department of Geography at the Far Eastern Federal University and was a member of the public council under the Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

In 1971, Baklanov graduated from the geographical and, a year later, economics departments of Lomonosov Moscow State University. In 1974, he defended his PhD thesis in geographical sciences, and 13 years later he became a doctor of geographical sciences. In 2003, Baklanov was elected academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Baklanov’s scientific interests were related to the territorial organization of the economy and environmental management, sustainable development of regions and regional management, theoretical problems of geography and geopolitics.