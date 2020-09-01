In the new academic year, which began on September 1, Russian schoolchildren will study in full-time format, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the educational process will be organized with restrictions. Specific measures are listed on website Rospotrebnadzor.

So, parents will not be allowed to enter an educational institution freely. According to Galina Yanovskaya, the head of the department for the organization of supervision of the hygiene of children and adolescents of the Rospotrebnadzor, family members will be able to go to school only if necessary. Parent Meetings will go online.

Teachers and schoolchildren are not obliged to wear masks, however, at the first symptoms of SARS, a child or an employee of an educational institution is ordered to isolate. If a case of coronavirus is detected in the classroom, everyone who came into contact with the infected will be transferred to a two-week quarantine.

According to the new sanitary rules, disinfection should be carried out in classrooms several times a day, in canteens – before and after lunch. Dispensers with antiseptics will be installed at the entrance to educational institutions, and the temperature of all students, teachers and school staff will be measured before classes begin.

In some regions, solemn lines for September 1 have been canceled, in others they are organized only for first graders and graduates.

The amount of compensation is five thousand rubles. For these purposes, almost 25 billion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget.

25 billion rubles will send for payments to class teachers

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking with a message to the Federal Assembly, said that class leadership is a great responsibility that requires such allowances, while maintaining the existing ones.

According to another innovation, from this school year, siblings will be enrolled in schools and kindergartens on a priority basis without waiting in line.

Unlike schoolchildren, students will have to wear masks. The same rule applies to the teaching staff of universities, teachers can refuse personal protective equipment only during lectures.

Teachers over 65 were encouraged to work remotely.

Earlier it was reported that at the beginning of the new academic year, temperature measurements and air disinfection will be regularly carried out in Russian universities. Students with chronic diseases will be able to switch to individual study plans, and foreign students will be able to return to studies only after a two-week quarantine, said the head of the Ministry of Education and Science Valery Falkov.