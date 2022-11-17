His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, the outstanding students from the first secondary Public schools from the public and private sectors in Dubai for the academic year 2021/2022, in the framework of His Highness’s keenness to motivate them to continue excellence and work to develop their capabilities, to meet the needs of Dubai’s strategic sectors and their future priorities and raise Emiratisation rates by preparing leading Emirati cadres in various fields.

His Highness stressed during the meeting that Dubai and the UAE pay great attention to the education sector as one of the main pillars of the development of societies, pointing out that supporting outstanding students in various fields comes within the framework of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the UAE. Dubai, by investing in people and enhancing their capabilities through continuous learning, enhancing the role of technology in serving the educational process, and ensuring best educational practices to build a generation that possesses and masters the skills of the times, pointing out that Dubai’s development model and its global achievements are the fruits of leadership that has created a supportive environment for the outstanding and creative.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “Emirati cadres are the pillar of all real development and the guarantee of its success, and we in Dubai are committed to improving their capabilities and enhancing their participation in them..and I invite outstanding students and all graduates to complete their studies in scientific disciplines that add qualitative value to the needs of the labor market..we see the future in you. And we are always keen to provide all the capabilities to support your career and invest in your capabilities, so that you can write new chapters in the record of Dubai’s excellence and leadership through your excellence.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, the Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, and the Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, Abdullah bin Zayed. Al Falasi.

The meeting of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai with the top high school students in public and private schools in Dubai comes after activating the system of honoring and caring for the first students in the emirate, which was announced by His Highness earlier, and concerned with empowering youth, talents and scientific competencies from around the world, and promoting Efforts to upgrade Emirati cadres and their capabilities, especially in strategic sectors.

The system includes discretionary and motivational benefits that provide elite students with opportunities for academic scholarships and financial rewards, as Emirati students have the possibility to join scholarships inside and outside the country within the most prestigious international universities, with employment priority for students who have achieved the first five ranks in each curriculum, and resident students also receive financial facilities. With the branches of international universities in the free zones, and the priority is to issue the golden residency for them and their families.

In order to ensure fair competition in calculating excellence within the various curricula, a smart electronic system was applied to calculate and tally the general secondary results in the emirate, and assign them to a scientific methodology that unifies the results of the various curricula, and identifies the first in the Emirate of Dubai, in coordination between the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai and public and private schools. This system was developed according to the best international practices.

The results showed that 50 male and female high school graduates for the academic year 2021-2022, including 25 Emirati students and 25 resident students, were counted from the various targeted educational curricula, as the results of public and private school graduates in the ministerial curriculum began, and then the results of outstanding students in the curriculum. The American – advanced level, and the International Baccalaureate curriculum, the latest of which was the results of the graduates of the British curriculum, which were issued in late August 2022. The batch includes graduates of the 12th grade path for those who have obtained the Ministry of Education’s accreditation for graduation, and the 13th grade graduates.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

“Dubai’s development model and its global achievements are the fruits of leadership that has created a supportive environment for outstanding and creative individuals.”

“Emirati cadres are the mainstay of real development. We are committed to improving their capabilities and enhancing their participation.”

Advantages of the honor system

■ Honoring 50 Emirati and resident high school students annually.

■ Academic scholarships inside and outside the country, and employment priority for Emiratis with the first five ranks in each curriculum.

■ Financial rewards and discounts for applicants to universities in the free zones in Dubai for outstanding residents, with granting them golden residency.

■ A pioneering scientific methodology to unify the results of the main government and private curricula in Dubai.