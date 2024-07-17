A research paper co-authored by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah has found that effective traffic management systems based on intelligent transportation systems have the potential to significantly reduce travel times by up to 25%, reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 15-20%, and reduce the number of accidents in urban areas by up to 20%.

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) partnered with Al Ain University and the University of Applied Sciences in Jordan to conduct research on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), powered by 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), to advance smart traffic management. The study focused on Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (VANETs) wireless communication, which facilitates real-time vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication using the latest technologies, data analytics, and communications systems, to help improve the efficiency, security, and environmental friendliness of transportation networks, complemented by smart traffic signals, virtual traffic signals, and mobility prediction.

“The empirical research provides insight into how traffic management in cities is changing for the better, driven by new technologies,” said Professor Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at AURAK. “Some of these technologies have already been implemented in a number of cities, but in the near term, almost all cities will adopt intelligent transportation systems, which will lead to smoother traffic flow and fewer accidents.”

“Smart transportation management is undergoing a revolutionary transformation, thanks to new technology,” said Professor Maan Takrouri, from the Center for Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, who led the research. “Integrating smart transportation systems into smart city infrastructure is crucial to improving mobility, easing congestion, managing traffic flow, and mitigating environmental damage.”