Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/13/2023 – 1:03 pm

Historian José Murilo de Carvalho, who occupied chair number 5 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died early this Sunday (13), aged 83. According to the institution, he was admitted to the Samaritan Hospital as a result of covid-19. Among the 19 works written by José Murilo de Carvalho, elected to the ABL in 2004, are The Formation of Souls, Citizenship in BrazilIt is the bestialized. The Minas Gerais writer was also a member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences.

The wake will be this Monday (14th), from 9am, at the headquarters of ABL, and the burial will be at 1pm, at the academy’s Mausoleum at São João Batista Cemetery. José Murilo de Carvalho leaves a son, Jonas Lousada de Carvalho.

In a note, the ABL highlighted that considered one of the greatest Brazilian historians and intellectuals, the academic had a bachelor’s degree in sociology and politics from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), a master’s degree in political science from Stanford University, in California, where he defended the thesis on the Brazilian Empire.

The ABL also reported that José Murilo de Carvalho was a visiting professor and researcher at the universities of Oxford, Leiden, Stanford, Irvine, London, Notre Dame, the Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton and the Ortega y Gasset Foundation in Madrid. He was professor emeritus at UFRJ and researcher emeritus at CNPq.

The president of the ABL, Merval Pereira, said that José Murilo de Carvalho explained Brazil’s past since the Empire and, based on this knowledge, “analyzed recent Brazilian politics with historical refinements that helped to foresee the future, which he became disillusioned with in the last years. It is a loss not only for ABL, where our archives were in their care, but for Brazilian culture”.