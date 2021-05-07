Al Ain University announced the existence of job vacancies for it in various specializations in the technical and academic structures, calling on those wishing to apply for these jobs, whether citizens of the state or residents on its territory, to quickly upload the CVs and the required qualifications on the official website of the university.

The list of available vacancies included two positions, “nurse and graphic designer,” in addition to professors, assistant professors, and associate professors with a PhD in each of “Psychology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Food Sciences (Nutrition sub-specialty), health care, project management, curricula and methods. Teaching (specializing in Arabic language), biomedical sciences (specializing in microbiology and biochemistry) ».

The list also included academics with PhDs in Nutrition and Dietetics, Digital Journalism, Digital Media, Civil Engineering, Clinical Pharmacy, Engineering, Software, Computer Science.





