From: Nadja Zinsmeister

This advertising poster has been on display at Alexanderplatz in Berlin since Monday. © Federal Police Instagram

In Berlin, the federal police have used an unusual advertising slogan. The abbreviation “ACAB” is denounced on a poster. The ad sparked ridicule.

Berlin – Most people probably associate the abbreviation “ACAB” with a negative sentence towards police officers. Most often the slogan is translated as the insult “All Cops Are Bastards”. The federal police now wanted to use this insult and give the abbreviation a new meaning.

“ACAB” – federal police with advertising slogan in Berlin for mockery

“All Cops Are Beautiful” is the new slogan on a Federal Police poster on Berlin’s Alexanderplatz. According to its own statements, the poster has been intended to recruit young people for the profession since Monday. “We would like to reach new target groups with this ‘eye-catcher’ and advertise that the police profession is a beautiful and meaningful job,” says a press release. The advertising slogan is also intended to express that potential new colleagues “are quite critical about their choice of career”.

The selected commercial was a guarantee of attention. But he also received a lot of ridicule on social networks. “You really can’t be as stupid as the federal police in three lifetimes,” wrote a Twitter user, for example, and published a photo of the poster. Meanwhile, on the Reddit platform, a user made fun of Bavaria’s Interior Minister Markus Söder with a swipe: “The campaign is so stupid, I can’t think of how to fool it. It’s like Söder in the Shrek costume.”

Federal police slogan “All Cops Are Beautiful” backfires on social networks

Numerous such critical comments can be found on Twitter and Reddit. “The German cops are demanding a huge shitstorm from around the world… I think,” says another tweet. In principle, the police see it completely differently, as can be seen from the press release. “As is well known, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the Federal Police is certainly ‘beautiful’ because it is a modern employer with an attractive range of tasks,” it says.

A comment leaves at least a reasonably positive comment. “At least the advertisers were smart enough to put the thing up a few meters. Now it takes at least thirty minutes longer before it gets daubed.” The poster has been hanging for two days. (nz)