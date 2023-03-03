A platform dedicated to women’s professional training is finally online. AC Universe method was born

AC UNIVERSE, Women’s professional fitness networkis the brand new online training platform created is designed by Alexander Cassanowell-known personal trainer and mental coach from Parma.

Why exactly the idea of ​​a training platform? “A fad? No,” says Alessandro, “one different training philosophyfounded on a method created for years by combining procedures, very specific canons and the use of specific criteria and tools for the use of the body and the mind”. A method that is able to make the difference between the numerous offers that populate the universe of “online coaching”, given the constant support that users will have face to face through repeated video calls, with specialist technicians who will keep their progress monitored.

That of AC UNIVERSE is a structured path And subdivided in different steps aimed at achieving the set goal, which will be guaranteed thanks to the synergy of the Team. Alessandro strongly believes in this project and as a coach he loves to convey enthusiasm, strength, passion and determination to the users to help and support them in the hard work they intend to undertake, thus reaching the desired state of well-being. Thanks to “AC UNIVERSE”, concludes Cassano, it will be much easier and more functional to train remotely through video workouts built and tailored to the customer by virtue of the considerations made by the team’s professionals through the steps, immediately after registration.

Video workout where the client is accompanied by the coach throughout the training session who explains and performs each individual exercise, making the whole lesson certainly more enjoyable, motivating and safer. A real mission that of Alessandro Cassano, an authentic guide to push, motivate and offer useful tools for anyone who wants to improve the quality of their life by breaking down the walls of distance.



