AC Schnitzer helps the Police for seventeen years. Every year they transform a car into a hypermodern police car. The tuner gives the BMW i4 M50 a decent turn this year and the color scheme of the German cops. Too bad for the officers there: it will remain a concept car for the time being, but if we were the national government of Germany, which we really, really are not, we would know.

The tuner from Aachen puts a suspension package on the i4 so that it drops about 20 millimeters at the front and around 25 millimeters at the rear. It also gets new 20-inch wheels and tires from Hankook. The livery is the official uniform of German police cars and was done by Foliatec. All nicely sponsored. To complete the police suit, there is also a flashing light and siren.

Aero upgrades to the police BMW i4

Other wheels, some lowering and colors are not everything, there are also aerodynamic adjustments. At the front there is a new spoiler and splitter. There are new side skirts on the side and on the roof you will find a rear spoiler just like on the tailgate. You will also find new fruits inside. The accelerator and brake pedals are now aluminum, as is the key holder. And all these parts are from AC Schnitzer itself.

The police BMW i4 tune pack is part of the ‘Tune it! Safe!’. This campaign draws attention to the safe tuning of cars. The vehicles tackled in this campaign should set an example for car enthusiasts. Tell me what you can achieve when you stick to the rules. Great initiative with a great example in this police BMW i4. See for yourself below.