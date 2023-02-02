The BMW M3 Touring according to AC Schnitzer is a fat one!

Can it be a bit thicker? They must have thought that at AC Schnitzer when it comes to the BMW M3 Touring. The German tuner tackles almost all models from BMW, so the M3 Touring could not be missed. And it has become a nice thick scarf, which fits the station.

The question is whether a car like the BMW M3 Touring needs this. The nice thing about AC Schnitzer is that you can individually scratch the frame. It’s not all or nothing. So you have complete freedom to determine whether you want something or not.

The best part is tuning for the engine. More horsepower is always more better, an age-old Autoblog philosophy. The M3 Competition is good for 510 hp and 650 Nm of torque as standard. AC Schnitzer makes it 590 hp and 750 Nm of torque. If this is not enough, you also have a Stage 2 package. Then the stuff goes to 610 hp and 750 Nm of torque. The nice thing about the Stage 2 tuning is that this includes a new muffler for some extra sound, which fits well with the Autoblog Car of the Year 2022.

Furthermore, AC Schnitzer has a wide range of items for the BMW M3 Touring. From lowering springs to new rims. And from a splitter to a new steering wheel. You can not think of it as crazy or it is available. All in all, nice upgrades for the M3 Touring to make the power station just a little more your own.

