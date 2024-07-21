From August 17th, the day it will resume the Serie A Football Championship, Monza players will have an additional sponsor on their jersey, that of Ford. In addition to visibility on the game uniform, Ford Pro will provide its fleet of new-generation commercial vehicles, designed to guarantee efficiency, connectivity and productivity.

The word from the CEO of Ford Italy …

“We are truly happy to support AC Monza in this new adventure,” said Fabrizio Faltoni, CEO of Ford Italy.For us, teaming up with Monza represents a great opportunity, because it allows us to be even closer to a territory that perfectly embodies the values ​​of Ford Pro: dedication and passion for one’s work, and the desire to always do more and always do better. For this reason, supporting the club not only as a Sleeve Sponsor, but also as a strategic partner, making available our range of Ford Pro commercial vehicles, fills us with even more pride.”

…and to Mr. Galliani

“It is a great honour to wear a world-renowned brand like Ford Pro on the sleeve of our game uniforms,” commented Adriano Galliani, CEO of AC Monza. “This sponsorship enriches the international prestige of AC Monza. With Ford Pro we share the ambition but also the attention to the territory and there will be no shortage of initiatives aimed at the many fans of Brianza. For our part, we will do our utmost to repay the trust, both on and off the field”.