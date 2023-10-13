The EA Sports FC Player Of The Month award for September was awarded to AC Milan footballer Rafael Leao and his Player Of The Month card is now available in the Ultimate Team mode of EA Sports FC 24. The trophy will be presented pre-match of Milan-Juventus, scheduled for Sunday 22 October 2023 at 8.45 pm at the “Giuseppe Meazza” stadium in Milan. Rafael Leao was the most voted by the fans on the official websiteovercoming champions of the caliber of Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Andrea Colpani (Monza), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Lautaro Martinez (Inter).

The sextuplet was selected taking into account the advanced analyzes of Stats Perform, created starting from the tracking data recorded with the Hawk-Eye system. The rating system, patented in 2010 with K-Sport and scientifically validated, considers not only statistical data and technical events, but also positional data. This allows us to analyze crucial aspects such as movement without the ball and therefore optimal movements, game choices, the contribution to the technical and physical efficiency of the team, which allow an objective and qualitative evaluation of the performance. For the final calculation, days 1 to 6 of the 2023/2024 Serie A TIM were considered.

“The third recognition received in the last two championships as player of the month by Rafael Leao certifies the very high level and continuity achieved by the Portuguese winger”, declared Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A. “Even in this beginning of Leao was fundamental this season: his acceleration, dribbling and ability to change the pace of matches make him a top player appreciated all over the world. The three goals scored by Milan’s number 10 in the first six matches guaranteed the Rossoneri the top of the table.”