He AC Milan prepares to begin a new era in the Serie A under the direction of Paulo Fonseca, and will do so facing Torino in the first round of the Italian domestic league.
The full Serie A schedule promises a season full of excitement, with AC Milan looking to win a league title again. The visit of Torino, a legendary team in Italian football, will surely make things difficult.
City: Milan, Spain
Date: August 17th
Schedule: 20:45 (Spain), 15:45 (Argentina), 12:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: San Siro
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
This match can be followed through DAZN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Barcelona
|
2 (3-4) 2 E
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester City
|
2-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Rapid Vienna
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Rome
|
5-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cosenza
|
2-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Metz
|
0-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Cremonese
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Virtus Verona
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
AC Milan are preparing for a season in which Paulo Fonseca will take charge of the team in an attempt to help the northern Italians win another Serie A title. The Italian side have done well in pre-season, beating Real Madrid, Manchester City and FC Barcelona on their tour of the United States.
For this match, Milan will be without Sportiello due to a ligament injury.
Torino face a new season in Serie A in which they will try to seek European qualification after being one place away from securing a place in the Conference League last season.
For this match Torino will not be able to count on Vlasic or Schuurs due to injury
AC Milan: Maignan, Theo Hernández, Thiaw, Tomori, Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Loftus Cheek, Yunus Musah, Samu Chukwueze, Luka Jovic
Turin: Milinkovic Savic, Adam Masina, Saúl Coco, Vojvoda, Lazaro, Ivan Ilic, Linetty, Samuele Ricci, Bellanova, Zapata, Sanabria
AC Milan 2-0 Turin
Torino will not make things easy for the Milan team, but Fonseca’s men will do everything possible to get off to a good start in this edition of Serie A
