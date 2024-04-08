AC Milan vs Roma: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

We are entering a week of European competition and the draw for the quarterfinals of the Europa League has meant that in the quarterfinals we will have a match between two of the great teams in Italy such as AC Milan and Roma.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between AC Milan and Roma for these quarterfinals of the Europa League
AC Milan vs Roma match information
City: Milan
Stadium: San Siro
Date: Thursday April 11
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can you watch AC Milan vs Roma on television in Spain?
Champions League on M+
Where can AC Milan vs Roma be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Where can AC Milan vs Roma be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
Where can AC Milan vs Roma be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lecce
|
3-0V
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
1-2V
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
1-3V
|
A series
|
Slavia Prague
|
1-3V
|
UEL
|
Empoli
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
lazio
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
0-0 E
|
A series
|
Sassuolo
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Brighton
|
1-0 D
|
UEL
|
Fiorentina
|
2-2E
|
A series
AC Milan: Fikayo Tomori due to card accumulation, Pobega due to muscle injury, Malick Thiaw due to foot problems, Pierre Kalulu due to knee problems
Rome: Azmoum due to hamstring injury, Aouar due to a virus, Evan Ndicka due to card accumulation
AC Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Gabbia, Kjaer, Theo Hernández, Adli, Reijnders, Adli, Pulisic, Loftus Cheek, Rafael Leao, Giroud
Rome: Svilar, Çelik, Diego Llorente, Mancini, Angeliño. El Shaarawy, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Dybala, Lukaku
AC Milan 2-1 Rome
