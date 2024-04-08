Tuesday, April 9, 2024
AC Milan vs Roma: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2024
in Sports
0
AC Milan vs Roma: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

We are entering a week of European competition and the draw for the quarterfinals of the Europa League has meant that in the quarterfinals we will have a match between two of the great teams in Italy such as AC Milan and Roma.

Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between AC Milan and Roma for these quarterfinals of the Europa League

AC Milan vs Roma match information

City: Milan

Stadium: San Siro

Date: Thursday April 11

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico

Referee: To be confirmed

VAR: To be confirmed

Where can you watch AC Milan vs Roma on television in Spain?

Champions League on M+

Where can AC Milan vs Roma be seen on television in Argentina?

Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Where can AC Milan vs Roma be seen on television in Mexico?

Star+

Where can AC Milan vs Roma be seen on television in the United States?

Paramount+

Rival

Result

Competition

Lecce

3-0V

A series

Fiorentina

1-2V

A series

Hellas Verona

1-3V

A series

Slavia Prague

1-3V

UEL

Empoli

1-0V

A series

Rival

Result

Competition

lazio

1-0V

A series

Lecce

0-0 E

A series

Sassuolo

1-0V

A series

Brighton

1-0 D

UEL

Fiorentina

2-2E

A series

AC Milan: Fikayo Tomori due to card accumulation, Pobega due to muscle injury, Malick Thiaw due to foot problems, Pierre Kalulu due to knee problems

Rome: Azmoum due to hamstring injury, Aouar due to a virus, Evan Ndicka due to card accumulation

Leandro Paredes, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Milan vs Rome / Nicolò Campo/GettyImages

AC Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Gabbia, Kjaer, Theo Hernández, Adli, Reijnders, Adli, Pulisic, Loftus Cheek, Rafael Leao, Giroud

Rome: Svilar, Çelik, Diego Llorente, Mancini, Angeliño. El Shaarawy, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Dybala, Lukaku

AC Milan 2-1 Rome

