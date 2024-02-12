The first matches of the Europa League arrive, and Milan will face Rennes at home. This will be the first leg, and Milan is having a great season, with 4 wins and 13 points from the last 15 played (5 games).
For its part, Rennes, despite being seventh, is on a clear upward streak, having won its last 5 league games, and in general, its last 5 games. Important victories, since they are 5 of the 8 victories they have had in the league and that allow them that position in the classification.
AC Milan vs Rennes match information
City: Milan
Stadium: San Siro
Date: Thursday February 15
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can you watch AC Milan vs Rennes on television in Spain?
Movistar+
Where can AC Milan vs Rennes be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
Where can AC Milan vs Rennes be seen on television in Mexico?
ESPN
Where can AC Milan vs Rennes be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Naples
|
1-0 victory
|
A series
|
Frosinone
|
Victory 2-3
|
A series
|
Bologna
|
2-2 draw
|
A series
|
Udinese
|
Victory 2-3
|
A series
|
Rome
|
3-1 victory
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Le Havre
|
1-0 victory
|
French Cup
|
FC Sochaux
|
6-1 victory
|
Ligue 1
|
Montpellier
|
2-1 victory
|
Ligue 1
|
Lyon
|
Victory 2-3
|
French Cup
|
Marseilles
|
Victory 1(9)-1(8)
|
Ligue 1
AC Milan: Pobega (injury), Kalulu (injury), Tomori (injury) and Thiaw (injury).
Rennes: Enzo Le Fée and Fabian Rieder both due to injury.
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Pulisic, Adli, Loftus Cheek, Bennacer, Rafael Leao; Giroud
Rennes: Mandanda, Guéla Doué, Omari, Arthur Theate, Truffert, Bourigeaud, Matusiwa, Santamaría, Désiré Doué, Kalimuendo and Martin Terrier.
AC Milan 2-1 Rennes. From 90min we think that Milan, despite Rennes' recent great results, is above the French team, and has more equipment to face this tie.
