This Tuesday, November 7, the AC Milan receives the PSG in it Giuseppe Meaza for Matchday 4 of the Group Phase, of the UEFA champions league. The French lead the Group F with six points, while the Italians are at the bottom with just two, making it decisive in the aspirations of both. He Borussia Dortmund is second with four, the same as the Newcastle UnitedEdit.
In the A seriesthe Rossoneri They come from falling by the minimum against the Udinese and before that, they tied 2-2 against Naples with a double from the French Olivier Giroud. Thus, Il Diavolo They are in third position in their league with 22 points.
With respect to Ligue 1the Parisians beat 3-0 Montpellier with South Korean targets Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire Emery and the Portuguese Vitinha Ferreira. Prior to that, Les Rouge et Bleu they won 2-3 Brest with a doublet of Kylian Mbappé and a bit of Zaire-Emery. They are second in their league with 24 units.
Precisely on Matchday 3, both teams faced each other in the Princes Parkwith the locals winning 3-0 after the scores of Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in.
When? Tuesday, November 7
Place: Milano, Italy
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
Schedule: 2:00 p.m. (Mexico), 2:00 p.m. (ET USA), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina) 9:00 p.m. (Spain)
Channel: ESPN (Argentina), TUDN (United States)
streaming: HBO Max (Mexico); ViX, Paramount+, Fubo (USA), Star+ (Argentina)
The Rossoneri team has four consecutive games without being able to win, however, the coach Stefano Pioli can be happy about the return of several injured people, the North American Christian Pulisic and the Nigerian Samuel Chukwuezeboth of the thigh, already participated in the collective session this Sunday, like the French Theo Hernandezwho came out at the last minute against Udinese due to a blow to the ankle.
If the two wingers have to wait until training on Monday to be sure of being fit, the French left back is almost guaranteed to be present against the team. PSG. The list of unavailable players is now made up Marco Sportiello (twin), Pierre Kalulu (thigh), Marco Pellegrino (heel), Mattia Caldara (ankle) and Simon Kjaer (muscle fatigue), all substitutes, and Ismaël Bennacer (knee), who has been out for a long time. Therefore, the typical team might choose to revert to a 4-3-3 system, since the 4-4-2 alternative did not work.
Goalie: Mike Maignan
Defenses: Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria
Midfielders: Yunus Musah, Tijjani Reijnders, Rade Krunic
Forwards: Oliver Giroud, Rafael Leao, Luka Romero
Substitutes: Yacine Adli, Tommaso Pobega, Lapo Nava, Luka Jovic, Chaka Traore, Alessandro Florenzi, Davide Bartesaghi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Noah Okafor, Christian Pulisic, Samuel Chukwueze
The Spanish coach Luis Enrique faces a difficult choice on the left flank of his midfield or attack for the duel: Vitinha and Kang-in Leeboth with unique qualities that can enrich the game.
In recent matches both have proven their worth, leading to healthy competition for a spot in the starting lineup. They both share similarities, but also have key differences in their playstyle.
Vitinha He is known for his ability to distribute the ball and his field vision. His ability to create opportunities and his tactical intelligence are his strengths, making him a solid midfield option. On the other hand, Kang-in Lee He brings impressive dribbling and one-on-one skill that can unbalance opposing defenses. His dribbling ability, added to his ability to shoot on goal, makes him a versatile attacker who can change the course of the duel.
Goalie: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenses: Milan Skriniar, Marquinhos Aoas, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi
Midfielders: Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha Ferreira, Manuel Ugarte
Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembélé
Substitutes: Nordi Mukiele, Fabián Ruiz, Goncalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in, Alexandre Letellier, Arnau Tenas, Bradley Barcola, Carlos Soler, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, Cher Ndour, Hugo Ekitiké
AC Mián 0-2 PSG
