Avviciniamoci a #ACMPSG rivivendo the emotions of a precedent of #UCL decided by Savićević

With respect to Ligue 1the Parisians beat 3-0 Montpellier with South Korean targets Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire Emery and the Portuguese Vitinha Ferreira. Prior to that, Les Rouge et Bleu they won 2-3 Brest with a doublet of Kylian Mbappé and a bit of Zaire-Emery. They are second in their league with 24 units.

About PSG 3-0 Milan: -Paris Saint-Germain recovers from the defeat suffered against Newcastle with a match in which the scoreboard reflects a clear superiority that it did not have in the game. -I see the same problems and virtues as on days 1 and 2

If the two wingers have to wait until training on Monday to be sure of being fit, the French left back is almost guaranteed to be present against the team. PSG. The list of unavailable players is now made up Marco Sportiello (twin), Pierre Kalulu (thigh), Marco Pellegrino (heel), Mattia Caldara (ankle) and Simon Kjaer (muscle fatigue), all substitutes, and Ismaël Bennacer (knee), who has been out for a long time. Therefore, the typical team might choose to revert to a 4-3-3 system, since the 4-4-2 alternative did not work.

Good news !!! Theo Hernández, Samuel Chukwuese and Christian Pulisic have trained with the rest of the group normally and will be able to be ready for the game against PSG on Tuesday.

In recent matches both have proven their worth, leading to healthy competition for a spot in the starting lineup. They both share similarities, but also have key differences in their playstyle.

Vitinha He is known for his ability to distribute the ball and his field vision. His ability to create opportunities and his tactical intelligence are his strengths, making him a solid midfield option. On the other hand, Kang-in Lee He brings impressive dribbling and one-on-one skill that can unbalance opposing defenses. His dribbling ability, added to his ability to shoot on goal, makes him a versatile attacker who can change the course of the duel.

3 points and a great match for our team.