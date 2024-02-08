On this day of Serie A, two Italian greats, AC Milan and Napoli, will face each other; both clubs live very different realities. Pioli's men are in the hunt to try to achieve first place in the championship while Mazzarri's men are one point away from the European positions.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between AC Milan and Napoli:
Milan vs Napoli match information
City: Milan
Stadium: San Siro
Date: Sunday February 11
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can Milan vs Napoli be seen on television in Spain?
Champions League on M+
Where can Milan vs Napoli be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Where can Milan vs Napoli be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
Where can Milan vs Napoli be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Frosinone
|
2-3V
|
A series
|
Bologna
|
2-2E
|
A series
|
Udinense
|
2-3V
|
A series
|
Rome
|
3-1V
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
1-2D
|
Italian Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hellas Verona
|
2-1V
|
A series
|
lazio
|
0-0 E
|
A series
|
Inter de Milan
|
0-1D
|
Italian Super Cup
|
Fiorentina
|
3-0V
|
Italian Super Cup
|
Salernitana
|
2-1V
|
A series
AC Milan: Chukwueze (national team), Pobega (injury), Kalulu (injury), Tomori (injury) and Thiaw (injury). Reijnders will also be out due to an accumulation of cards and will have to serve a sanction
Naples: Oliveira with a knee injury, Meret with a thigh injury, Mário Rui will have to serve a suspension due to accumulation of cards. Osimhen will not be able to count either due to international commitments
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Pulisic, Adli, Loftus Cheek, Bennacer, Rafael Leao; Giroud
Naples: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mazzocchi; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Jens Ctrabajo; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia
AC Milan 2-1 Napoli
