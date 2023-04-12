The Champions League It is the favorite European competition for football fans, there is no doubt that the richness of its content makes all the matches have a spectacular atmosphere and this is exactly what happens with the match that will take place next. Despite being an extremely common match in the Italian state, every time these teams meet there is promise of good football. As weird as it sounds, and this is where the special seasoning comes in, the Milan and the napoli they have never met in continental competitions.
It will be a spectacular quarterfinal as usual and Next, we share how the starting eleven of both teams could look, thinking about the game:
BY: Maignan – Has been a starter since he arrived at AC Milan. With excellent reflexes and one-on-one skills, he is key to keeping the team in the competition and is sure to be a starter.
LD: Calabria – The Italian right-back is one of Milan’s most important players. His great defensive ability and his ability to join the attack make him a reliable and versatile player.
CBD: Kjaer – The Danish central defender is the leader of AC Milan’s defense. His experience and defensive skills make him a key player in containing Napoli’s attacks.
CB: Tomori – His speed and defensive skills make him a very reliable defender and he is what the coach sees. Very surely he will be the starter, if nothing finally goes wrong.
LI: Theo – The French left-back is one of AC Milan’s most dynamic players. His speed and ability to join the attack are a great asset to the team.
MC: Tonali – His ability to control the game and distribute the ball make him a fundamental player in the Italian team’s midfield. He has gone from less to more and always gives you one more option in the game.
MC: Krunic – The Bosnian midfielder is a versatile player capable of playing in different positions in midfield. His ability to recover the ball and distribute it are important to Milan.
IM: Rafael Leão – The young Portuguese striker has proven to be a very versatile player capable of playing in different positions in the AC Milan attack. His ability to create scoring plays and his speed make him a constant threat.
MD: Brahim Diaz – The Spanish midfielder has been a great addition to Milan. His ability to create goal plays and his one-on-one ability are important to the club.
CM: Bennacer – The Algerian midfielder is one of AC Milan’s most important players. His ability to control the midfield and his great defensive ability are key for the team.
DC: Olivier Giroud – The French striker is AC Milan’s top scorer so far this season. His ability to score goals and his presence in the area are key for the team.
What Milan’s lineup would look like on the pitch (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: maignan
Defenses: Theo, Tomori, Kjaer, Calabria
Midfielders: Tonali, Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao
Forwards: Olivier Giroud
BY: Meret – Agile and safe goalkeeper under the three posts. His presence in the goal is essential for the defensive strength of the team.
RB: DiLorenzo – He is a right-back with a great ability to join the attack. He is fast, has good technique and is capable of generating danger in the rival area with his crosses and overflows.
CB: Rrahmani – He is a center back who is characterized by his physical strength and ability to anticipate rival forwards. He is a seasoned player and committed to defending the box.
CB: Min Jae – He is a tall South Korean defender with an imposing physique. He is a strong player in the passing game and has great recovery ability.
LI: Rui– Left back who contributes a lot in attack thanks to his speed and good touch on the ball. He has a great physical display and is a player who easily reaches the rival area.
MC: Anguissa – He is a defensive midfielder with great physical display and ability to recover balls. He is a key player in the containment of the team and in the distribution of the game from the defense.
MC: Lobotka – The central midfielder stands out for his technique and vision of the game. He is a player who can generate scoring chances from midfield and associates well with his attacking partners.
MC: Zielinski – He is one of Napoli’s most important players and is expected to bring his full kit of skill and ability to this match.
IE: Hirving Lozano – On the left, we will most likely see Lozano so that with his speed and offensive capacity, they can hurt the rival.
ED: Politano – He is another of Napoli’s starting wingers and is expected to contribute his quality, vision of the game and arrival in the rival area.
DC: Kvaratskhelia – He is one of the stars of Napoli. With the absence of Osimhen, it is expected that this star will take the team forward.
What Napoli’s lineup would look like on the pitch (4-3-3):
Goalie: Meret
Defenses: DiLorenzo, Rrahmani, Min-Jae, Rui
Midfielders: Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski
Forwards: Hirving Lozano, Kvaratskhelia, Politano
#Milan #Napoli #lineups #teams #match #Champions #League
Leave a Reply