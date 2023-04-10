AC Milan vs Napoli: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

A new week begins in which the highest European competition at club level returns. The quarterfinals of the Champions League start where all the remaining teams will seek a place in that long-awaited European final. One of the matches we will have is AC Milan vs Napoli. A high-flying match between two Italian giants.
Below all the information of interest for this match:
City: Milan
Stadium: San Siro
Date: Wednesday April 12
Schedule: 21:00 Spain, 14:00 Mexico, 17:00 Argentina
Referee: To be confirmed
Television channel: Movistar+
Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Univision NOW
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be YouTube from El Chiringuito de Jugones and Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Empoli
|
0-0 Draw
|
A series
|
Naples
|
0-4 win
|
A series
|
udinense
|
3-1 loss
|
A series
|
salernitana
|
1-1 Draw
|
A series
|
Tottenham
|
0-0 Draw
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lecce
|
1-2 win
|
A series
|
AC Milan
|
0-4 loss
|
A series
|
Turin
|
0-4 win
|
A series
|
Frankfurt Eintracht
|
3-0 win
|
UCL
|
Atalanta
|
2-0 win
|
A series
|
AC Milan
|
Tie
|
Naples
|
2
|
0
|
3
The only Milan player who arrives as a doubt for this match is Pierre Kalulu who suffers from a muscle injury. He is not ruled out yet.
Napoli arrives with a sensitive loss for this match, striker Victor Osimhen will not be able to be present in the first leg of the quarterfinals due to a muscle injury that will keep him off the pitch until the end of April.
AC Milan 2-1 Naples
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Milan #Napoli #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply