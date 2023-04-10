Monday, April 10, 2023
AC Milan vs Napoli: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

April 10, 2023
AC Milan vs Napoli: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

A new week begins in which the highest European competition at club level returns. The quarterfinals of the Champions League start where all the remaining teams will seek a place in that long-awaited European final. One of the matches we will have is AC Milan vs Napoli. A high-flying match between two Italian giants.

Below all the information of interest for this match:

City: Milan

Stadium: San Siro

Date: Wednesday April 12

Schedule: 21:00 Spain, 14:00 Mexico, 17:00 Argentina

Referee: To be confirmed

AC Milan v Genoa CFC - Serie A

San Siro/Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Television channel: Movistar+

Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina

live streaming:Star+

Television channel: TNT Sports

live streaming: HBO Max

Television channel: Paramount+

live streaming: Univision NOW

Television channel: ESPN

live streaming:Star+

The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be YouTube from El Chiringuito de Jugones and Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope.

Rival

Result

Competition

Empoli

0-0 Draw

A series

Naples

0-4 win

A series

udinense

3-1 loss

A series

salernitana

1-1 Draw

A series

Tottenham

0-0 Draw

UCL

Rival

Result

Competition

Lecce

1-2 win

A series

AC Milan

0-4 loss

A series

Turin

0-4 win

A series

Frankfurt Eintracht

3-0 win

UCL

Atalanta

2-0 win

A series

AC Milan

Tie

Naples

2

0

3
Pierre Kalulu

Pierre Kalulu/Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The only Milan player who arrives as a doubt for this match is Pierre Kalulu who suffers from a muscle injury. He is not ruled out yet.

Vitor Osihmen

Osihmen / Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Napoli arrives with a sensitive loss for this match, striker Victor Osimhen will not be able to be present in the first leg of the quarterfinals due to a muscle injury that will keep him off the pitch until the end of April.

AC Milan 2-1 Naples

