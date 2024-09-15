The UEFA Champions League returns this season with a renewed and exciting format but also with a European classic between AC Milan and Liverpool.
The group stage is over and teams will compete in a round-robin format, with their position at the end of the stage determining their passage to the next round or even elimination. In this context, AC Milan, seven-time European champions, begin their journey in the tournament facing one of the historical giants of the competition, Liverpool.
Milan are coming into this match after a shaky start in Serie A. After facing Venezia in the domestic championship, the Rossoneri are looking to find their best form and get off to a good start in Europe. On the other hand, Liverpool, under the direction of Arne Slot, who replaced Jürgen Klopp as manager, have started the season brilliantly. With Anfield full of hope, the English team are looking to extend their good form in Europe’s most prestigious tournament and start their journey with a victory at San Siro, a legendary venue in the history of the Champions League.
City: Milan, Italy
Date: September 17th
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: San Siro
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ Liga de Campeones 2. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Venice
|
4-0 V
|
Serie A
|
Lazio
|
2-2 E
|
Serie A
|
Parma
|
2-1 D
|
Serie A
|
Turin
|
2-2 E
|
Serie A
|
Monza
|
3-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1 D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
0-3 V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
2-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Ipswich Town
|
0-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Las Palmas
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
Milan have not had the expected start to their Serie A campaign, with some doubts about their form and a lack of attacking force. Recent injuries to key players, along with the wear and tear of a short-staffed squad, have affected the performance of Paulo Fonseca’s team. Fans hope that the return to European competition will motivate the players to find their best form, and the match against Liverpool is a key opportunity to make a statement and regain confidence.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are in a calm and optimistic mood. After the departure of Jürgen Klopp, Dutch coach Arne Slot has managed to consolidate the team quickly, achieving important victories in the Premier League. With a young and renewed squad, the Reds are looking to get back to their best form in the Champions League. The team travels to Italy with great confidence and hopes to win against a Milan that is not going through its best moment.
AC Milan: Maignan, Emerson Royal, Tomori, Pavlovic, Terracciano, Rejinders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Chukwueze and Okafor.
Liverpool: Alisson, Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Luis Díaz and Diego Jota.
A close game is expected at San Siro, with both teams battling to take control of the game. However, Liverpool seem to be coming into the game with more consistency and dynamism, which could tip the balance in their favour. The forecast is for a narrow victory for the Reds, who could win by the minimum thanks to their defensive solidity and ability to take advantage of their opponent’s mistakes.
